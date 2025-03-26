8 off-beat hidden destinations in Northeast India 

Mar 26, 2025, 12:01 PM IST
Here are eight off beat hidden destinations of Northeast India where you can visit to plan in your next trip.
Anini, a fairy tale come true. Located in the far east of the Dibang valley, this place is still untouched and unknown. Living in a wooden hut next to the river, waking up to the sounds of chirping birds and insects, sitting by the river listening to the melody of the stream is no less than a dream turning into reality.
Another hidden gem in the largest state in North east India. Dong, is a town located in the Anjaw district. What is so different about this town compared to other locations in Arunachal Pradesh? The first sunlight to touch the ground in India happens in Dong village.
Located deep in the forests of Cherrapunji, lies a tiny village called Nongriat. Absolutely disconnected from urbanisation, there are no roads that cross this village. The closest you can go is up-to Tryna village by road after which you need to embark on a trek climbing down a flight of 3600 steps to reach the village.
Mawlynnong Village, located in the interiors of East Khasi hills, is the Cleanest village in Asia. Also known as God's own garden, Mawlynnong has been declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site. It is known for a single root bridge which is 1000 years old.
Talk about tribes of North East India and not mention the tribes of Ziro valley? The Apatani tribe women are famous for their face tattoos and large nose plugs. A not so untouched valley, its famous for the magnificent Ziro Music Festival held every year. Musicians and music fanatics travel from all parts of the world to witness the event.
Tamenglong is located in the west of Manipur, quite next to the Manipur-Myanmar border. A perfect abode for witnessing rare orchids, unexplored forests, green meadows and majestic waterfalls. Also popular for sighting of rare birds, this location is perfect for an off beat travel addict.
North East India is a place for all kind of travelers, nature lovers, trekkers, wildlife explorers and also the heritage lovers. Unakoti is very close to Agartali in the third smallest state of North east India, Tripura. Unakoti is known for its exquisite giant rock carvings of Shiva and other Hindu deities.
When North East India is mentioned the fist place that pops in our minds is Sikkim. A place so abundantly blessed with natural beauty and culture. Visiting the snow clad mountain range, gigantic rivers, heritage monasteries are popular locations in Sikkim. Pelling, however, is a place missed by many travelers.