Here is a list of eight of the world's rarest animals.
This critically endangered porpoise, found only in the Gulf of California, has fewer than 30 individuals remaining, making it the rarest marine mammal.
Another critically endangered species, Hawksbill turtles are known for their unique shell patterns and are threatened by habitat loss, pollution, and bycatch in fishing nets.
This species is the rarest of all sea turtle species and faces similar threats to the Hawksbill turtle, including habitat loss and human activities.
This deep-sea cephalopod, found in the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans, is recognizable for its distinctive "ear" fins and is relatively uncommon due to its deep-sea habitat.
This ancient shark species, with its frilled edges along its dorsal and pectoral fins, is a rare find in both the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans.
While sightings are infrequent, the Giant squid is a large cephalopod found in deep waters of the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans.
This octopus, found in Indonesian waters, is known for its ability to mimic the appearance and behavior of other marine animals to survive, making it a unique and relatively rare creature.
This lizard species, endemic to the Galapagos Islands, is the only species of iguana found in the sea and is facing threats from climate change and habitat loss.