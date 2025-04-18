Apr 18, 2025, 08:30 PM IST
Here is the list of most expensive flowers in the world.
This rare, ephemeral flower from Sri Lanka blooms only at night and wilts by morning, making it virtually impossible to sell commercially.
Created by David Austin after 10 years of research, this rose is known for its unique apricot color and intricate petals.
A genetically modified orchid developed in China, its rarity and the time it takes to develop contribute to its high price.
Found only in Malaysia's Mount Kinabalu, this orchid is prized for its rarity and unique growing conditions.
The source of the saffron spice, its delicate nature and labor-intensive harvesting contribute to its high price.
During the Tulip Mania in the 17th century, certain tulip bulbs became incredibly valuable, with some even worth more than houses.
Also known as the Flame Lily, its unique petal shape and the difficulty of cultivation make it expensive.
A symbol of mystery, blue roses are produced through genetic modification, making them a rare and sought-after bloom.