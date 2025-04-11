8 of the most stunning red animals in the world

Apr 11, 2025, 11:49 AM IST
Here is a list of animals that are red in colour and are simply gorgeous.
Known for its fiery red fur and adaptable nature, the red fox is a well-known and iconic creature.
This vibrant bird boasts striking red feathers, often accented by blue and yellow, and is a popular choice for bird lovers.
Although not a true panda, this cute and cuddly mammal has reddish-brown fur and a bushy, striped tail, making it a unique and charming creature.
The male Northern Cardinal is recognized by its brilliant red plumage, making it a striking sight, especially during winter.
This tiny frog is known for its bright red body, which serves as a warning to predators about its toxicity.
This amphibian features a vibrant pop of red on its body, often with orange or black markings, making it a beautiful and striking creature.
While not an actual ant, this wasp is characterized by its red and black coloring and furry red hair on its upper body.
This frog's bright red color makes it stand out in its Madagascar habitat.