May 10, 2025, 12:43 PM IST

 8 deadliest snakes on Earth

Monica Singh

Here is the list of eight of the deadliest snakes in the world.

This snake is considered the most venomous in the world, with a bite containing enough neurotoxin to kill over 100 adult humans.

Inland Taipan

This snake's venom is highly potent and one of the most toxic in the world.

Eastern Brown Snake

These fast-moving snakes inject a high volume of venom per bite, and their venom is one of the fastest-acting in the world.

Black Mamba

While not known for being aggressive, the King Cobra's venom is extremely potent, capable of killing an elephant in a few hours.

King Cobra

This snake is thought to be responsible for a large number of human deaths.

Saw-Scaled Viper

This snake is venomous and a significant danger in its native Australia.

Tiger Snake

This snake's venom is highly hemotoxic, causing significant tissue damage and blood clotting problems.

Russell's Viper

This snake's venom is neurotoxic and can cause rapid paralysis and respiratory failure.

Common Krait

