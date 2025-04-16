Apr 16, 2025, 11:18 AM IST
Here is the list of eight most deadliest scorpion species in the world.
Considered one of the most lethal, its venom can cause a medical emergency.
Native to North Africa and the Middle East, its venom is potent and causes paralysis.
The most venomous scorpion in North America, stings can cause numbness, tingling, and convulsions.
Found in North Africa and the Middle East, its venom is highly toxic.
A highly venomous species native to South America.
Also known as a "spitting scorpion," it can aim its venom at the face.
Another medically significant scorpion with powerful venom.
A large, non-aggressive species, but still capable of delivering a painful sting.