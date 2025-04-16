Apr 16, 2025, 11:18 AM IST

8 deadliest scorpions in the world

Monica Singh

Here is the list of eight most deadliest scorpion species in the world.

Considered one of the most lethal, its venom can cause a medical emergency.

Indian Red Scorpion

Native to North Africa and the Middle East, its venom is potent and causes paralysis. 

Deathstalker

The most venomous scorpion in North America, stings can cause numbness, tingling, and convulsions.

Arizona Bark Scorpion

Found in North Africa and the Middle East, its venom is highly toxic.

Yellow Fat-tailed Scorpion

A highly venomous species native to South America.

Brazilian Yellow Scorpion

Also known as a "spitting scorpion," it can aim its venom at the face.

Black Spitting Scorpion

Another medically significant scorpion with powerful venom.

Parabuthus Scorpion

A large, non-aggressive species, but still capable of delivering a painful sting.

Emperor Scorpion

Next: 8 animals that make their own food