Mar 19, 2025, 01:12 PM IST
Here are some amazing travel destinations that you can surely explore in second quarter (April-June) of 2025.
Known as "the nation's kitchen," Osaka boasts a thriving food scene, great shopping, and nightlife, and is a great base for exploring the Kansai region.
Another popular choice, Kuala Lumpur offers a mix of modern and traditional attractions.
The capital city of Argentina is a vibrant destination with a rich culture and history.
These stunning mountains offer breathtaking scenery and opportunities for hiking and skiing.
There is nowhere on Earth like Greenland. Spanning more than two million sq km, the world's largest island has a population of less than 57,000. Covered by a vast ice cap and spectacular mountains.
Though just one-sixth the size of England and far less visited than its more famous UK counterparts, Wales is filled with stunning national parks, awe-inspiring medieval castles and virtually no crowds – which only adds to its appeal.
Labrador, the mainland portion of Newfoundland and Labrador in eastern Canada, is a vast, rugged region known for its windswept coastal villages, towering icebergs, subarctic forests and massive waterfalls.
Known as the world's most isolated big city, Perth – and the state of Western Australia (WA) – have long played second fiddle to the east coast cities of Melbourne and Sydney.