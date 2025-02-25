Feb 25, 2025, 09:56 PM IST
Are you also a star gazer? Here is a list of eight nearest stars to the Earth for you.
Proxima Centauri, our nearest neighbor, lies a mere 4.25 light-years away. In the night sky, the star hides within the enormous constellation Centaurus; despite its proximity to Earth, Proxima Centauri glows too dimly to see with the unaided eye. It only inhabits the sky over the Southern Hemisphere, which means northern stargazers are out of luck.
Proxima Centauri isn’t a solo star - it’s actually the outlier in a three-star system. Its binary companions, Alpha Centauri A and B, orbit their mutual center of gravity every 80 years. They’re about 4.35 light-years from Earth and separated from each other by about 23 times the average distance between the Sun and Earth (or about the distance from the Sun to Uranus).
The next closest star, at about 6 light-years away in Ophiuchus, is Barnard’s Star. The star is famous not so much for its composition - it’s a rather small and humdrum red dwarf, like the vast majority of stars - but for its locomotion. Barnard’s Star has the unique distinction of being the fastest-moving star in the sky, a trait first observed by its discoverer, American astronomer Edward Emerson Barnard.
The next nearest star is the red dwarf Wolf 359, which has also been name-checked prominently in science fiction. In an episode of Star Trek: The Next Generation, the Battle of Wolf 359 resulted in the destruction of dozens of Federation ships by the Borg. Wolf 359 is a red dwarf in the constellation Leo, about 7.9 light-years away.
Lalande 21185 is one of the brightest red dwarfs close to Earth — though, like others of its kind, it’s still too dim to see with the naked eye. At 8 light-years away, it can be found in the southern part of Ursa Major, and measures a little less than half as large as the Sun in both diameter and in mass.
There may be no star more famous than Sirius A, the brightest star in the sky. It boasts a luminosity more than 25 times that of the Sun and glows blue-white. Its diameter is about 70 percent wider and its mass more than double that of the Sun, and its surface temperature reaches over 17,400 F (9,600 C).
The last two stars on the list are BL Ceti and UV Ceti, both dim, red, main sequence stars in a binary system roughly 8.6 light-years away within the northern constellation Cetus the Whale.
Discovered in the late 1940s when Dutch-American astronomer Willem Luyten was compiling a list of stars with high proper motion, they’re also known as Luyten 726–8A and Luyten 728–8B (or collectively as Luyten 726-8 or Gliese 65).
