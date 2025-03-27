8 mysterious places on earth

Mar 27, 2025, 03:53 PM IST
Here is a list of eight places on earth that are known for mysterious disappearances where of ships, planes or people.
The Bermuda triangle, also known as the “Devil’s Triangle,’ is in the western part of the North Atlantic Ocean and covers an area roughly the size of the state of Alaska. While numbers can vary, it is estimated that 325 planes and 1,200 ships have disappeared with the boundaries of the Bermuda Triangle since 1930.
The Devil’s Sea, also known as the “Dragons Triangle,” is located in the western Pacific Ocean between Japan, Guam, and the Philippines. Devil’s Sea is infamous for being the site of multiple mysterious disappearances and odd phenomena. Declared an “unsafe” area by the government of Japan in 1952, the mysterious disappearances in Devil’s Sea date back all the way to 1274 AD.
Lake Superior is the largest of the five great lakes and is the world’s largest lake by surface area. Located on the border between Canada and the United States, Lake Superior is known for its natural beauty. However, it also has a reputation for swallowing ships and plane and the “never giving up her dead.”
The Alaska Triangle is a region in eastern Alaska that extends from Juneau to Anchorage to Barrow and encompasses a small portion of Canada’s Yukon Territory. It has become known for its high rates of disappearances since 1988. According to official numbers, the Alaska Triangle has a missing persons rate that is double the USA national average.
Yosemite National Park is in the Serrine Nevada Mountains of California. It was designated as a national park on October 1, 1890, making it one of the earliest national parks in the United States. It covers 1,187 square miles and is known for its stunning cliffs and waterfalls. Since its inception as a National Park, 775 people have been reported missing, 140 of these cases have never been solved.
A highly classified military base in the United States, Area 51 has long been associated with conspiracy theories and alleged extraterrestrial activities. However the true nature of its operations remains concealed.
Yellowhead Highway/Highway 16 and is a major highway in Canada that stretches across the country. However, in recent years a 447 mile stretch of this highway has become known as the “Highway of Tears” due to the rise in disappearances that have been occurring in this area.
Referred to as the "Lost City of the Incas" this ancient Peruvian city massive citadels were constructed without any written records for accompanying artifacts, leaving its purpose shrouded in mystery.