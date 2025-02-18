8 mysteries on Earth that are still unsolved

Feb 18, 2025, 07:03 PM IST
The Bermuda Triangle: The Bermuda Triangle, located between Miami, Bermuda, and Puerto Rico, has long been associated with unexplained disappearances of ships and aircraft. Despite various theories, no definitive explanation has emerged.
The Nazca Lines These large geoglyphs in Peru, visible only from the air, remain a mystery. Their purpose, whether ceremonial, astronomical, or extraterrestrial, is still debated by researchers.
Stonehenge This ancient stone circle in England has puzzled historians and archaeologists for centuries. While many theories exist regarding its purpose, the exact reason for its construction remains unclear.
Easter Island Statues (Moai): The massive stone statues on Easter Island, known as Moai, were created by the Rapa Nui people. However, how these statues were transported and erected remains one of the island's greatest mysteries.
The Dyatlov Pass Incident: In 1959, nine experienced hikers mysteriously died in the Ural Mountains of Russia under bizarre and unexplained circumstances. Despite numerous investigations, the cause of their deaths remains a topic of intense speculation.
The Lost City of Atlantis: First mentioned by Plato, Atlantis is said to be a technologically advanced civilization that sank into the ocean. Despite many attempts to locate it, no conclusive evidence of its existence has been found.
The Voynich Manuscript: This cryptic book, filled with strange writing and bizarre illustrations, has baffled linguists and historians for centuries. Despite numerous attempts, no one has been able to decode its meaning.
The Wow! Signal: In 1977, a radio signal from space, dubbed the "Wow! Signal," was detected by astronomers. Despite numerous attempts, no similar signals have been detected, and the origin of the signal remains a mystery.