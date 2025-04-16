8 must-visit UNESCO World Heritage Sites in Asia

Apr 16, 2025, 01:35 PM IST
If you are also a history and travel lover then these destinations are for you. Here is a list of eight must visit UNESCO World Heritage Sites.
Step back in time with a visit to Angkor Wat, the largest religious monument in the world. This 12th-century temple complex is a breathtaking example of Khmer architecture and a symbol of Cambodia.
Great Wall of China, a wonder of ancient engineering that stretches over 13,000 miles. This iconic structure offers panoramic views and a fascinating journey into China's storied past.
Taj Mahal, an ivory-white marble mausoleum built by Emperor Shah Jahan in memory of his beloved wife Mumtaz Mahal. This masterpiece is a symbol of love and architectural brilliance.
Borobudur, the world's largest Buddhist temple, dating back to the 9th century. Adorned with over 2,000 relief panels and 504 Buddha statues, this site is a marvel of ancient engineering.
Kyoto, Japan's ancient capital, is renowned for its beautifully preserved temples, shrines, and gardens.
Ha Long Bay, dotted with thousands of limestone islands. This natural wonder and UNESCO World Heritage Site is perfect for cruising and exploring hidden caves and grottoes.
Ayutthaya, located just north of Bangkok, was once the capital of the Kingdom of Siam. This UNESCO-listed historic city features impressive ruins of temples, palaces, and statues dating back to the 14th century.
A picturesque quaint town lying on the banks of the River Mekong makes the surroundings around the Vat Phu a splendid sight.