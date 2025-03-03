Mar 3, 2025, 03:39 PM IST
8 must-visit places in Delhi with kids
Shivani Tiwari
Here's a guide to 8 must-visit places in Delhi that promise a memorable experience for kids.
Children's Park, India Gate: A popular recreational area with swings, slides, and other play equipment, located near the iconic India Gate.
National Zoological Park (Delhi Zoo): Home to a diverse range of animal species, children can observe animals from around the world.
National Rail Museum: A glimpse into the history of Indian railways, with vintage carriages on display.
Waste to Wonder Park: A unique park featuring replicas of the Seven Wonders of the World, created from industrial waste.
Red Fort (Lal Qila): A historic fort, that provides a large area to explore, and learn about the history of India.
Garden of Five Senses: A beautifully designed garden with themed areas, sculptures, and plant life. It's a very relaxing location.
Qutub Minar: A towering historical monument and one of the UNESCO World Heritage sites.
Dilli Haat INA: This location gives children a chance to experience the crafts and food of India.
