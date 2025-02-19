8 motivating quotes by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj
DNA WEB DESK
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, was a visionary leader, a shrewd strategist, and a champion of justice and righteousness. His life and teachings continue to inspire generations.
No need to be learned from own fault. We can learn a lot from others' mistakes.
A courageous & brave man also bends in the honour of the learned and wise. Because courage also comes from knowledge and wisdom.
If a tree, which is not a highly elevated living entity, can be so tolerant and merciful to give sweet mangoes even when hit by anyone; being a king, should I not be more merciful and tolerant than the tree?
We must know the history of the place we live and the history of our ancestors.
When you start loving your goals by all your heart and mind, then from the grace of Goddess Bhawani, you will surely get the victory.
Self-confidence provides strength and Power to impart knowledge. Knowledge provides stability and stability leads to victory.
The whole world respects those who bend before Dharma, Truth, Excellence, and God.
Freedom is a boon, which everyone has the right to receive.