 8 most venomous snakes in the world

From Inland Taipan to Russell Viper here are the eight most venomous snakes in the world of whom you should be aware of.
The Inland Taipan, often referred to as the “fierce snake,” has the most powerful venom of all snakes.Found in central Australia, this snake measures about 6 feet (1.8 meters) in length.
The Eastern Brown Snake is one of the most dangerous snakes in Australia, due to its proximity to populated areas and its potent venom. It grows to about 5 feet (1.5 meters) in length.
The Coastal Taipan is one of the largest venomous snakes in Australia and has the third most toxic of all snake venom in the world.
The Many-Banded Krait, also known as the Chinese Krait, is easily recognised by its alternating black and white bands. It is found in East and Southeast Asia and typically reaches a length of 4 feet (1.2 meters).
The Black Mamba is feared for its speed and aggression. It can grow up to 14 feet (4.3 meters) long, making it the longest venomous snake in Africa.
The King Cobra is the world’s longest venomous snake, with adults typically reaching up to 18 feet (5.5 meters). This snake is found primarily in the forests of Southeast Asia and the Indian subcontinent.
Tiger Snakes are found in southern regions of Australia. Tiger Snake venom is highly toxic and can cause significant pain, numbness immediately following a bite, potentially leading to paralysis or even death in humans.
Russell’s Viper is a large, heavy-bodied snake, reaching lengths of up to 5 feet (1.5 meters). This species is commonly found in Asia, particularly in India and China. Its venom is highly hemotoxic, affecting blood clotting and often permanent tissue damage.