8 most unique dog breeds that you will want as pet

Feb 17, 2025, 04:41 PM IST
Here are some of the most unique dog breeds in the world that will leave you in awe.
Draped with white cords from head to tail, the Komondor is one of the most distinctive breeds in the world, according to the American Kennel Club (AKC). A large male Komondor can stand more than 27.5 inches tall and weigh over 100 pounds, with heavy bone and a lot of muscle.
Its the demeanor of the Grand Basset Griffon Vendéen that sets it apart from the rest. The breed is is known for its stamina and high strung attitude that has made them legendary hunters in Gallic folklore. The long-faced dog has a shaggy coat with a defined mustache, beard, and eyebrows.
The Belgian Laekenois is the rarest of four native dogs of Belgium: the Belgian Sheepdog, Malinois, Tervuren, and Laekenois. The breed is defined by its rough, tousled coat that requires regular brushing and occasional bathing, the AKC reports.
Although Puli are similar in appearance to the Komondor, they're two very different breeds. The Puli is a very old Hungarian breed dating back to the Middle Ages. It is speculated that the Puli is one of the direct ancestors of the poodle. To this day, there are a few standard poodles that have corded coats.
A crisp, curly coat and arched back distinguish the Bedlington Terrier from all others. They're an energetic breed that loves attention. This dog breed moves with a light, springy step and when roused can run like the wind.
The Leonberger's lineage includes St. Bernards and Newfoundlands, which means this unique dog is considered a giant breed. As such, Leonbergers can reach well over 100 pounds. They're affectionate, good with kids, and extremely devoted to owners, who they want to be with as much as possible.
Known for its long torso and short legs, this unique dog breed is as interesting to look at as it is smart. They're alert and intelligent dogs with a proud attitude. Although Dandies weigh no more than 24 pounds.
Dubbed regal in manor by the AKC, the Pekingese has a rolling gait and is one of several breeds created for the ruling classes of ancient China. Generally, Pekingese grow to only 6 to 9 inches tall and can weigh up to 14 pounds. Its signature long-haired coat makes this breed unique.