8 most stunning beaches in Asia to explore in 2025

Apr 30, 2025, 05:18 PM IST
Here is a list of eight stunning beaches in Asia that you should add to your 2025 travel bucket list.
Known for its powdery white sands, crystal-clear turquoise waters, and lush greenery, this beach is often ranked among the best in Asia.
Boracay's White Beach is famous for its soft white sand, vibrant nightlife, and clear, turquoise waters.
This beach, only accessible by boat, offers a secluded and stunning experience with dramatic limestone cliffs and crystal-clear waters.
This unique beach is famous for its pink sand, which is due to the coral and shell fragments.
If you're looking for a more off-the-beaten-path beach, Ngapali Beach offers a tranquil and beautiful experience
Located in El Nido, Nacpan Beach is known for its stunning beauty, untouched feel, and long, sandy coastline.
Phu Quoc Island boasts numerous beaches with clear waters and vibrant coral reefs.
Koh Rong offers a diverse range of beaches, including Long Set Beach and Sok San Beach, known for their powdery sands and clear waters.