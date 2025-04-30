Apr 30, 2025, 05:18 PM IST

8 most stunning beaches in Asia to explore in 2025

Monica Singh

Here is a list of eight stunning beaches in Asia that you should add to your 2025 travel bucket list.

Known for its powdery white sands, crystal-clear turquoise waters, and lush greenery, this beach is often ranked among the best in Asia.

Radhanagar Beach (Havelock Island, India)

Boracay's White Beach is famous for its soft white sand, vibrant nightlife, and clear, turquoise waters. 

White Beach (Boracay, Philippines)

This beach, only accessible by boat, offers a secluded and stunning experience with dramatic limestone cliffs and crystal-clear waters.

Railay Beach (Krabi, Thailand)

This unique beach is famous for its pink sand, which is due to the coral and shell fragments.

Pink Beach (Komodo Island, Indonesia)

If you're looking for a more off-the-beaten-path beach, Ngapali Beach offers a tranquil and beautiful experience

Ngapali Beach (Myanmar)

Located in El Nido, Nacpan Beach is known for its stunning beauty, untouched feel, and long, sandy coastline.

Nacpan Beach (Palawan, Philippines)

Phu Quoc Island boasts numerous beaches with clear waters and vibrant coral reefs.

Phu Quoc Island (Vietnam)

Koh Rong offers a diverse range of beaches, including Long Set Beach and Sok San Beach, known for their powdery sands and clear waters.

Koh Rong (Cambodia)

Next: 8 reasons why you should keep lucky bamboo at home