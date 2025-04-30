Apr 30, 2025, 03:51 PM IST

8 most popular cat breeds in the world

Here is the list of eight most popular cat breeds in the world.

Known for their docile and affectionate nature, along with their large size and striking blue eyes. 

Ragdoll

Large, friendly cats known for their long, shaggy coats and tufted ears.

Maine Coon

Long-haired cats with a distinctive flat face and gentle, relaxed personalities. 

Persian

Recognisable for their blue eyes and dark points, Siamese cats are known for their intelligence and vocal nature.

Siamese

Round-faced cats with a dense, plush coat, known for their friendly and laid-back personalities.

British Shorthair

Famous for their distinctive folded ears, Scottish Folds are sweet-natured and affectionate.

Scottish Fold

A hardy and adaptable breed, known for their sturdy build and friendly temperament.

American Shorthair

A hybrid breed with a wild appearance (spotted coat), known for their high energy and playful personalities.

Bengal

