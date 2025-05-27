8 most poisonous frogs in the world

May 27, 2025, 12:43 PM IST
Here is a list of eight most poisonous frogs in the world that you should be aware of.
This frog is considered one of the most poisonous animals in the world, with enough poison to kill 10 humans.
Found in Suriname and Brazil, this frog's venom is potent enough to cause harm or death in humans.
Found in Colombia, this frog's toxin is strong enough to potentially cause death in humans.
This frog is known for its bright green and black coloration and possesses a potent toxin.
This frog's skin contains a potent toxin that can be fatal to predators.
This frog, known for its vibrant yellow and black stripes, has a toxin that can be dangerous.
This species is known for its unique and often less conspicuous coloration compared to other poison dart frogs but still possesses a strong toxin.
While smaller than some other poison dart frogs, this species still possesses a potent toxin.