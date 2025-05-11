May 11, 2025, 01:53 PM IST

8 most photogenic dog breeds in the world

Monica Singh

Here is a list of eight dog breeds that are considered most photogenic breeds in the world.

Their fluffy white coat and signature "Sammy smile" are often praised for their photogenic appeal.

Samoyed

Their striking ice blue eyes and unique appearance make them a popular choice for photography.

Siberian Husky

Their distinctive wrinkled face and short legs can be quite photogenic.

Pug

Their unique bat-eared appearance and playful personalities make them endearing subjects for photography.

French Bulldog

Their golden coat and friendly demeanor often make them popular subjects for photography.

Golden Retriever

Their sweet faces and loveable nature make them adorable subjects for photos.

Labrador Retriever

Their long, flowing hair and often adorable facial expressions make them a favorite for photos.

Shih Tzu

Their fluffy, compact size and charming expressions are often praised for their photogenic appeal.

Pomeranian

