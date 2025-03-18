8 most famous buildings you must visit around the world

Mar 18, 2025, 03:31 PM IST
Here are eight unique and famous buildings that you should must visit before you die.
The Bauhaus, completed in 1926 by Walter Gropius, is iconic and architecturally significant for pioneering the modernist movement, blending art, craftsmanship, and technology in a revolutionary approach to design education, influencing generations of architects with its functional, minimalist aesthetic.
The Sydney Opera House had to overcome a series of hurdles before cementing itself as the most popular performance hall. Though Danish designer Jørn Utzon’s won over 233 other submissions in 1957. However, Utzon agreed to rejoin the project in 1999, adding the final touches before the Sydney Opera House reopened in 2004.
As the world’s tallest twin towers since 1996, the Petronas Twin Towers were designed with a Malaysian spirit in mind. From a bird’s-eye view, each tower resembles an eight-point star, an Islamic symbol for unity, harmony, stability, and rationality.
While Rome’s Colosseum was originally built in A.D. 70 to serve as a fighting arena, it has since become an architectural landmark not to be missed. With a round facade and ancient Roman details, this is one iconic building that has withstood the test of time.
Built by Chicago-based architect Daniel Burnham in 1902, this iconic building is planted in the middle of New York City. The building-and the neighbourhood 285 feet below-got its name from its unique, wedge-shape form.
Since construction began in 1631, the Palace of Versailles has transformed from the primary residence of Louis XIV to a museum of the history of France. However, this French institution hasn’t lost an ounce of opulence. From its famous hall of mirrors to the 100,000 gold leaves that flank its gate, the palace still feels downright royal.
A UNESCO World Heritage site-and one of the new seven wonders of the world-India’s Taj Mahal is a bona fide marbled masterpiece. There’s a reason people travel from near and far to see this symmetrical structure.
Speaking of the Shard, the tower’s observation deck has a clear sight of another beautiful, British building: the Palace of Westminster. While most of the original structure burned down in the Great Fire of 1934.