8 most expensive sarees in the world

Mar 25, 2025, 03:32 PM IST
Sarees play a significant role for women in Indian culture. With countless handmade varieties of sarees, India is recognised for its unique, historical and handcrafted traditonal sarees. Here are eight most expensive sarees in the world.
Kanchipuram sarees are famous for their opulent silk fabric, especially with gold zari work and are worn on weddings and other special occasions. Its price range starts from Rs 10 Thousand to 10 lakh.
Patan Patola sarees are appreciated for their unique craftsmanship and are popularly known for their ikat prints which are intricately woven together. Patola saree’s price starts from Rs 20,000 to 6 lakh.
Representing the culture of the holy city of Varanasi, the Banarasi saree’s love for brides and other women during the festivities is not unknown. Banarasi sarees are available in the market from prices Rs 7,000 to 5 lakhs.
These are ideal for wearing at weddings and festivals because of their gold tones and gentle textures and you can find its price starts from rupees 2000 to 2 Lakhs.
Sarees that have been embellished with gold and silver threads are known as zardozi sarees. Zardosi sarees are widely used for royal occasions and bridal sarees. Its price ranges from Rs 10,000 to Rs 15 Lakhs.
Paithani sarees are firmly rooted in Maharashtrian culture and are worn at nearly every wedding. Its price ranges between Rs 8,000 to 2 lakhs.
Kanjeevaram sarees is one of the expensive sarees that are opulent possess gleaming gold borders and are made out from the finest quality silk. Its price starts from ₹10,000 to ₹5 Lakhs.
Chanderi sarees have a unique lightweight feel and have gold/silver zari work on them which makes them suitable for festivals and other grand occasions. It is one of the most expensive sarees as it price ranges from Rs 10,000 to 2 lakhs.