8 most expensive horses in the world

From Fusaichi Pegasus to Annihilator here are some of the most expensive horses list that are ever sold in the world.
Fusaichi Pegasus, the legendary Thoroughbred, galloped his way into history with a stellar racing career highlighted by his 2000 Kentucky Derby victory. His record-breaking purchase price of $70 million cemented his status as the most expensive horse ever sold, capturing the world's attention.
Justify's price tag of $60 million at auction was a testament to his extraordinary racing achievements and impeccable bloodline. As a Triple Crown winner in 2018, he joined an elite group of only 13 horses in history to accomplish this feat.
Shareef Dancer, a British and American-bred racehorse, achieved legendary status in 1983 when he was sold for a record-breaking $40 million, a testament to his exceptional lineage as a descendant of the famous Northern Dancer.
Annihilator, despite not often being featured in lists of the most expensive horses, was sold for $19 million.
The Green Monkey made headlines when he was sold for $16 million in 2006, setting a record for the highest price ever paid for a two-year-old racehorse.
Palloubet D'halong shook the equestrian world in 2013 when he was sold for $15 million, making it the most expensive show horse ever sold. Palloubet was acquired by Jan Tops, a decorated Olympian, as a gift for his wife, Edwina Alexander, also a renowned rider.
Moorland's Totilas, nicknamed "Toto," was a Dutch Warmblood stallion celebrated as one of the world's premier dressage horses. German sport horse breeder Paul Schockemöhle acquired Toto for an estimated $15 million in October 2010.
Better Than Honour, a distinguished American Thoroughbred mare was purchased by Coolmore Stud and Michael Tabor in 2005 for $2 million, she later fetched a record-breaking $14 million at the 2008 Fasig-Tipton sale.