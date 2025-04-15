8 most expensive dog breeds in the world

Apr 15, 2025, 02:18 PM IST
Are you also looking for a high-end dog breed. Here is a list of eight most expensive dog breeds around the world.
Known for their size and imposing stature, these dogs can cost over USD 10,000, and in some cases, even millions.
These popular, compact dogs are highly sought after, with prices reaching USD 4,250 on average.
Similar to French Bulldogs in popularity, English Bulldogs can also command a high price of USD 4,250.
Bred for hunting, these muscular dogs can be expensive due to their unique lineage and size.
A rare and elegant sight hound, Azawakhs are known for their stamina and hunting abilities.
These charming spaniels are popular for their sweet temperament, but their rarity can drive prices up.
Known for their unique appearance and athletic build, Pharaoh Hounds are often expensive.
These fluffy white dogs are known for their friendly nature, but their rarity can make them expensive.