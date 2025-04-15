Apr 15, 2025, 02:18 PM IST

8 most expensive dog breeds in the world

Monica Singh

Are you also looking for a high-end dog breed. Here is a list of eight most expensive dog breeds around the world.

Known for their size and imposing stature, these dogs can cost over USD 10,000, and in some cases, even millions. 

Tibetan Mastiff

These popular, compact dogs are highly sought after, with prices reaching USD 4,250 on average. 

French Bulldog

Similar to French Bulldogs in popularity, English Bulldogs can also command a high price of USD 4,250.

English Bulldog

Bred for hunting, these muscular dogs can be expensive due to their unique lineage and size.

Dogo Argentino

A rare and elegant sight hound, Azawakhs are known for their stamina and hunting abilities. 

Azawakh

These charming spaniels are popular for their sweet temperament, but their rarity can drive prices up. 

Cavalier King Charles Spaniel

Known for their unique appearance and athletic build, Pharaoh Hounds are often expensive. 

Pharaoh Hound

These fluffy white dogs are known for their friendly nature, but their rarity can make them expensive.

Samoyed

Next: 8 animals that make their own food