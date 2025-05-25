8 most endangered birds in the world

May 25, 2025, 09:50 AM IST
Here is a list of eight most endangered birds in the world.
This large bustard, native to India, is critically endangered due to habitat loss and hunting.
Also known as the Indian Black Vulture, this vulture species is facing threats from the use of certain drugs in livestock.
Endemic to central India, this owl species is threatened by habitat destruction.
This sandpiper is considered the world's most threatened bird, with its population plummeting due to habitat loss and other factors.
This bustard species, found in the Indian subcontinent, is threatened by habitat degradation and hunting.
This enigmatic bird, endemic to southern Andhra Pradesh, faces threats from habitat loss and other human activities.
Also known as the Imperial Heron, this heron species is found in the foothills of the Himalayas.
This bunting species is facing threats from habitat destruction, hunting, and trapping.