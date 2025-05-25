May 25, 2025, 09:50 AM IST

8 most endangered birds in the world

Monica Singh

Here is a list of eight most endangered birds in the world.

This large bustard, native to India, is critically endangered due to habitat loss and hunting.

Great Indian Bustard

Also known as the Indian Black Vulture, this vulture species is facing threats from the use of certain drugs in livestock.

Red-headed Vulture

Endemic to central India, this owl species is threatened by habitat destruction.

Forest Owlet

This sandpiper is considered the world's most threatened bird, with its population plummeting due to habitat loss and other factors.

Spoon-billed Sandpiper

This bustard species, found in the Indian subcontinent, is threatened by habitat degradation and hunting.

Bengal Florican

This enigmatic bird, endemic to southern Andhra Pradesh, faces threats from habitat loss and other human activities.

Jerdon's Courser

Also known as the Imperial Heron, this heron species is found in the foothills of the Himalayas.

White-bellied Heron

This bunting species is facing threats from habitat destruction, hunting, and trapping.

Yellow-breasted Bunting

