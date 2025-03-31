8 most deadliest animals in the world

Mar 31, 2025, 01:41 PM IST
Here is the list of most deadliest animals in the world of whom you should be aware of.
These tiny insects are responsible for over 725,000 deaths annually, primarily due to the diseases they transmit like malaria, dengue fever, and Zika virus.
Found in the Indo-Pacific region, their venom can cause heart failure, paralysis, and death within minutes.
Known for their unpredictable and aggressive behavior, they are one of the most dangerous animals in Africa.
Known for their strength and aggression, encounters can turn fatal if threatened.
Despite its small size, its venom can lead to respiratory failure and death.
Despite their small size, their skin secretes potent toxins that can be lethal.
Possesses venomous harpoons that can be fatal to humans if stung.
Some species can carry Chagas disease, which kills approximately 10,000 people per year globally.