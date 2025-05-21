May 21, 2025, 08:56 PM IST

8 most dangerous animals found in rivers

Shweta Singh

Surprisingly aggressive, hippos are responsible for more human deaths in Africa than most other wild animals.

Hippopotamus

Found in African rivers, these massive reptiles are powerful predators and known to attack humans.

Nile Crocodile

One of the few shark species that can survive in freshwater; it’s been found in rivers like the Amazon and Mississippi.

Bull Shark

These South American fish have sharp teeth and travel in groups; some species can strip flesh quickly when provoked.

Piranha

Native to the Amazon, this fish can deliver a powerful electric shock strong enough to stun or even kill.

Electric Eel

One of the world’s largest snakes, found in South American rivers; it can ambush and suffocate large prey.

Green Anaconda

A massive catfish species found in Indian rivers; rare attacks on humans have been reported.

Goonch Catfish

Found in rivers of Southeast Asia, it has a venomous tail spine that can cause serious injury.

Giant Freshwater Stingray

