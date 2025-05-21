8 most dangerous animals found in rivers

May 21, 2025, 08:56 PM IST
Surprisingly aggressive, hippos are responsible for more human deaths in Africa than most other wild animals.
Found in African rivers, these massive reptiles are powerful predators and known to attack humans.
One of the few shark species that can survive in freshwater; it’s been found in rivers like the Amazon and Mississippi.
These South American fish have sharp teeth and travel in groups; some species can strip flesh quickly when provoked.
Native to the Amazon, this fish can deliver a powerful electric shock strong enough to stun or even kill.
One of the world’s largest snakes, found in South American rivers; it can ambush and suffocate large prey.
A massive catfish species found in Indian rivers; rare attacks on humans have been reported.
Found in rivers of Southeast Asia, it has a venomous tail spine that can cause serious injury.