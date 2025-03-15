8 most beautiful castles in world

Mar 15, 2025, 08:22 PM IST
Neuschwanstein Castle (Germany) Located in Bavaria, Neuschwanstein Castle is a fairytale-like structure with its towering spires and picturesque setting amidst the Alps. It inspired Disney’s Sleeping Beauty Castle.
Chateau de Chambord (France): This Renaissance-style castle in the Loire Valley is famous for its distinctive French architecture, expansive grounds, and the grand double-helix staircase.
Cinderella Castle (USA) Located in Walt Disney World in Florida, this castle is a magical, iconic structure inspired by European castles, making it one of the most recognizable in the world.
Edinburgh Castle (Scotland): Situated on Castle Rock, Edinburgh Castle offers stunning views of the city and is home to Scotland’s crown jewels. Its medieval fortress design and rich history make it a must-see.
Himeji Castle (Japan): Known as the "White Heron Castle" due to its elegant white exterior, Himeji Castle is one of Japan’s most iconic and well-preserved feudal castles, renowned for its beauty and grandeur.
Palace of Pena (Portugal) Perched atop a hill in Sintra, this colorful and eclectic palace combines Gothic, Renaissance, and Manueline architectural styles. It is one of the most iconic landmarks in Portugal.
Mont Saint-Michel (France): Built on a rocky island, Mont Saint-Michel is a medieval marvel, rising above the sea. Its Gothic abbey is surrounded by fortress walls, offering a stunning view at high tide.
