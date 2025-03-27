8 most beautiful butterfly species in the world

Mar 27, 2025, 03:54 PM IST
Here is the list of most breathtaking and beautiful butterfly species in the world.
The black swallowtail, also known as the eastern black swallowtail or American swallowtail, has black wings punctuated by yellow spots and iridescent blue patches, along with the characteristic elongated tail extensions of all swallowtail butterflies.
The blue morpho is a rainforest butterfly known for the stunning iridescent blue color of its wings. With a wingspan of up to 20 cm / 7.9 in, the blue morpho is also one of the world’s largest butterflies.
The clipper is a spectacular butterfly found across South and Southeast Asia. Its wings boast a striking pattern of colors that range from bright blue and green to deep browns.
The Comma butterfly is a beautiful butterfly species easily identified by its ragged wing edges and distinct white ‘comma’ mark on the underside of the hindwings.
The Common Blue is a small butterfly found in grasslands and meadows across Europe and Asia. The male is particularly beautiful, looking like a sparkling gem with its blue wings with white borders. The female is more subtle, with orange-brown wings bordered with orange spots.
The crimson rose is a beautiful south Asian butterfly with velvety black wings adorned with striking crimson patches. This species belongs to the genus Pachliopta, a group known as the red-bodied swallowtails, a part of the swallowtail family, Papilionidae.
The glasswing butterfly is typically found in rainforest habitats from Mexico south to Panama, but is occasionally seen as far north as Texas. It sips nectar from a variety of flowering plants, especially those of genus Lantana.
The Gulf Fritillary is a striking, medium-sized butterfly notable for its vibrant orange wings speckled with black spots. The undersides of its wings have distinctive silver markings.