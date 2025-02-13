8 most affectionate cat breeds 

Feb 13, 2025, 03:09 PM IST
Here are some of the most affectionate and playful cat breeds that will make a perfect pet for you.
Bred to be affectionate companions, ragdoll cats are ideal if you're looking for a lovable and relatively low-maintenance animal. Ragdolls are known to follow their humans from room to room, greet them after a long day out of the house, and even play games like fetch.
Cat lovers recognized the cats for their unique look, and breeders began breeding these cats specifically for their folds. However, their ears aren’t the only special thing about them. Scottish folds are affectionate and social and don’t like being left alone.
Because sphynx cats have no hair, they are often cold and need a source of heat to keep them comfortable. Sphynxes are bright, extroverted cats that love humans both for interaction and their warmth.
These social cats are affectionate towards people of all ages, and they love being involved in all family happenings, whether that means lounging on the couch or sitting at the table for dinner.
Persians are one of the most popular cat breeds in North America. They look beautiful, with their long, flowy coats, and have a calm, affectionate temperament. They are happy lounging on the couch and achieve contentment getting ear scratches and gentle pets from their humans.
If you decide to bring a Siamese cat into your life, prepare to have long conversations with your vocal kitty. This breed is exceptionally social. Siamese cats have a distinctive masked look and striking pale blue eyes.
This breed is still relatively rare in North America, but it has a dedicated following. Bombay owners love the fact that these cats are so loving and people-oriented.
Affectionately called Tonks, these cats love their humans. They are known for being friendly, active, and exceptionally affectionate. They love attention and will demand it.