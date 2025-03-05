8 miniature dog breeds that can make great family pets

Mar 5, 2025, 12:09 PM IST
Planning to buying or adopting a pet here is a look at eight toy or miniature dog breeds that can make a great family pet.
Chihuahuas are small dogs with huge personalities, and they’re as trainable as they are tiny. Chis tend to become super attached to their humans and don’t often tolerate being left alone for long periods of time, but it’s easy to forgive their clinginess when you realise just how fun they are to be around.
Yorkies are one of the most popular toy dog breeds, thanks in no small part to their tendency to be both highly affectionate and always down to play. They aren’t always kid-friendly though, so keep that in mind if you have human little ones at home.
The pug’s wrinkles, snorts, and curly tail are hard to resist, as are their sweet nature and fun-loving personality. What pugs lack in trainability they more than make up for in friendliness, and they’re an excellent toy breed for families with children and other pets.
If you know your way around a dog brush, then consider the Maltese—a toy dog with a long, silky coat that loves a good grooming. Maltese are charming lap dogs with lots of smarts, and they enjoy a leisurely snooze as much as a walk around the block.
The Japanese chin, also known as the Japanese spaniel, is a noble toy breed out of Asia. These affectionate pups are still a rather rare breed this side of the Pacific, but if you’re looking for a small dog with cat-like tendencies they may be worth seeking out.
Italian greyhounds offer all of the great qualities of standard greyhounds in a smaller package, including lightning-fast speed and high levels of affection toward their humans. And it certainly doesn’t hurt that they’re also kid-friendly, pet-friendly, and always up for some playtime.
Silky terriers may look like Yorkies, but this breed is all their own, exhibiting endearing traits like high affection and intelligence levels. And while they’re not always keen on being a lap dog, they do love to socialize and play.
Like other types of poodles, the toy poodle is confident and whip-smart, with lots of affection for the special human(s) in their life. They have low exercise needs but require a good amount of socialisation, so plan on being available for plenty of one-on-one bonding time.