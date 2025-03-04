Mar 4, 2025, 06:59 PM IST
8 mesmerising images of total Solar Eclipse shared by NASA
Pravrajya Suruchi
A stunning composite image combines a captivating space photo from the ESA/NASA SOHO spacecraft with a picturesque view from Kastellorizo, Greece.
The striking central image showcases the total solar eclipse of March 9, 2016, with the Sun's brilliant core hidden behind the dark shadow of the Moon, as viewed from Earth.
Captured from the Mir space station during the August 11, 1999, solar eclipse, this image reveals the Moon's shadow cast over the Earth.
The central dark image showcases the total solar eclipse witnessed from Earth on March 9, 2016.
On December 4, 2002, the Space Station captured the shadow of a total solar eclipse.
The image showcases the Baily's Beads effect seen on December 4, 2002.
On November 13, 2012, a total solar eclipse was visible in a narrow strip across the southern hemisphere.
Source: NASA
Next:
Meet India's 10 richest farmers: know their SHOCKING net worth
Click To More..