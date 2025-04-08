8 mesmerising images of colliding galaxies shared by NASA

Apr 8, 2025, 07:48 PM IST
The earlier image of the merging galaxy pair captured by the Hubble Space Telescope shows a much fainter and less vibrant formation.
This pair of interacting galaxies is listed as number 148 in Arp’s catalog of peculiar galaxies.
NGC 6052, found in the constellation Hercules and located around 230 million light-years from Earth, is a pair of merging galaxies.
A stunning head-on collision between two galaxies triggered an intense, triangular-shaped burst of star formation.
The two interacting galaxies in the pair called Arp-Madore 608-333 appear to drift side by side in this image.
The trio of galaxies huddled together on the right side of the image are destined to eventually merge into one.
