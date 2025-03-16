8 mesmerising celestial images shared by NASA

Mar 16, 2025, 07:27 PM IST
The Crab Nebula features an oval structure with intricate details, extending diagonally across the scene.
The image captured by the space telescope shows hundreds of objects in a variety of colors, shapes, and sizes scattered across the vast, dark expanse of space. At the center, a bright yellow star is surrounded by a mottled disk of gas and dust, which gradually transitions from a bright yellow at the core to a darker orange on the outer edges.
NGC 3783 is a bright barred spiral galaxy located approximately 130 million light-years from Earth, and it is also the namesake of the NGC 3783 galaxy group.
The dwarf galaxy is bathed in strong, cool light emanating from its bar-shaped core, and is filled with countless tiny glowing stars.
A close-up of the dwarf galaxy reveals large, smoky gas and dust clouds billowing across the scene, with a dense population of stars appearing as glowing points throughout the galaxy.
The illustration of the dwarf galaxy features vibrant blue tones, with dark space visible around the edges.
The illustration, titled "Webb Solves a Marshmallow Planet Mystery," showcases an exoplanet with a hazy blue atmosphere and scattered cloud bands, all set against the dark expanse of space.
Webb's NIRCam image reveals the center of galaxy M82 with an extraordinary level of detail, offering a new and clearer view.
Source: NASA