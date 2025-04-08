8 mango dessert recipes to try this summer

Apr 8, 2025, 10:32 AM IST
Here are some amazing, mouthwatering mango dessert recipes that you should definitely try this summer.
This kalakand recipe with mango has chopped Alphonsos, mixed with milk, homemade chenna and saffron.
This decadent, quick and easy recipe brings together the goodness of mango and yogurt that offers a delightful and nutritious dessert.
A smooth blend of mangoes, cardamom, sugar, milk and cream mixed with vanilla ice cream, set overnight topped with pistachios result in an exceptionally decadent mango kulfi that one cannot resist!
Mango and mint kheer is a delightful mix of rice, milk, mango, dry fruits, nuts and a bunch of mint leaves that gives a refreshing flavour to the classic Indian kheer.
A stellar Bengali dish to pair with your summer meals! Simple, fuss-free and quick recipe, aam doi is one of the simplest sweet treat you can prepare to satiate those cravings.
A creamy concoction of thickened milk, sugar and nuts with deep layers of creamy malai in it, rabri is truly a dessert lover's paradise.
Creamy, rich, and full of textures, phirni is a mass favourite and the best part is that it is super easy and quick to make at home while you can even experiment with the flavours.
A fruity blend to the orginial cheesecake. This is classic recipe that you should try aleast one time this summer you will not regret it.