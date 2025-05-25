May 25, 2025, 07:36 PM IST

8 lucky indoor plants that bring wealth, peace

Pravrajya Suruchi

 Money Plant – Brings financial growth and helps reduce stress at home.

 Lucky Bamboo – Attracts luck, harmony, and wealth when placed in the right direction.

 Jade Plant – Symbolises prosperity and success, especially in business settings.

Peace Lily – Purifies the air and promotes peace and positive energy.

 Areca Palm – Fills the space with freshness and removes negative energy.

 Basil (Tulsi) – A sacred plant known to attract spiritual peace and positivity.

Snake Plant – Easy to maintain and believed to offer protection and balance.

