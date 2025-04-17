8 low maintenance dog breeds that are easy to groom

Apr 17, 2025, 04:10 PM IST
Here is a look at eight low maintenance dog breeds that are easy to groom and make perfect pet for busy owners.
The short-haired Chihuahua hardly requires grooming, thanks to minimal shedding. And with big pricked ears, you don’t even have to check those often like you would with a floppy-eared dog.
This herding breed has a short coat that only requires occasional baths and brushing. Other than that, all you have to do is trim their nails and check their teeth and ears once in a while.
This rarer Egyptian hound is quite easy to care for. Despite their history of hunting rabbits, Ibizan Hounds are polite in a household.
Not only are they friendly and outgoing, but they’re also low maintenance dogs for grooming and health. They need regular brushing since they shed quite a bit.
Doxies are another low maintenance breed, especially if they have a short coat. But even long-coated Dachshunds can be easy to handle due to their small size.
Jack and Parson Russell Terriers are fun to have around and equally easy to care for with their smooth coats.
As a small terrier that needs hardly any maintenance, the Toy Fox Terrier is as easy to take care of as a cat.
Although high in energy, these dogs are pretty low in maintenance. Beagles don’t shed much and they’re an incredibly healthy breed.