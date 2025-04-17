Apr 17, 2025, 04:10 PM IST

8 low maintenance dog breeds that are easy to groom

Monica Singh

Here is a look at eight low maintenance dog breeds that are easy to groom and make perfect pet for busy owners.

The short-haired Chihuahua hardly requires grooming, thanks to minimal shedding. And with big pricked ears, you don’t even have to check those often like you would with a floppy-eared dog.

Chihuahua

This herding breed has a short coat that only requires occasional baths and brushing. Other than that, all you have to do is trim their nails and check their teeth and ears once in a while.

Australian Cattle Dog

This rarer Egyptian hound is quite easy to care for. Despite their history of hunting rabbits, Ibizan Hounds are polite in a household.

Ibizan Hound

Not only are they friendly and outgoing, but they’re also low maintenance dogs for grooming and health. They need regular brushing since they shed quite a bit.

Labrador Retriever

Doxies are another low maintenance breed, especially if they have a short coat. But even long-coated Dachshunds can be easy to handle due to their small size.

Dachshund 

Jack and Parson Russell Terriers are fun to have around and equally easy to care for with their smooth coats.

Russell Terrier 

As a small terrier that needs hardly any maintenance, the Toy Fox Terrier is as easy to take care of as a cat.

Toy Fox Terrier

Although high in energy, these dogs are pretty low in maintenance. Beagles don’t shed much and they’re an incredibly healthy breed.

Beagle

