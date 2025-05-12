May 12, 2025, 09:30 AM IST

8 life lessons to learn from Gautam Buddha

Monica Singh

Here is a list of eight life lessons by Gautam Buddha that you can learn from.

Engage fully in the present moment, observing thoughts, feelings, and sensations without judgment.

Practice Mindfulness

Develop a heart of kindness and understanding towards all beings.

Embrace Compassion

This path, encompassing right understanding, thought, speech, action, livelihood, effort, mindfulness, and concentration, guides towards a fulfilling life.

Follow the Noble Eightfold Path

Recognise that everything is constantly changing, including ourselves and our surroundings, and embrace this natural flow of life.

Accept Impermanence

Seek knowledge and insight to understand the nature of reality and your own mind.

Cultivate Wisdom and Understanding

Detach from material possessions, people, and outcomes, recognizing that clinging to these things leads to suffering.

Let Go of Attachments

Recognise that true happiness comes from within, rather than external sources or possessions.

Find Happiness Within

Practice right conduct, speak truthfully and kindly, and engage in a livelihood that supports well-being.

Live an Ethical Life

