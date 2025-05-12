8 life lessons to learn from Gautam Buddha

May 12, 2025, 09:30 AM IST
Here is a list of eight life lessons by Gautam Buddha that you can learn from.
Engage fully in the present moment, observing thoughts, feelings, and sensations without judgment.
Develop a heart of kindness and understanding towards all beings.
This path, encompassing right understanding, thought, speech, action, livelihood, effort, mindfulness, and concentration, guides towards a fulfilling life.
Recognise that everything is constantly changing, including ourselves and our surroundings, and embrace this natural flow of life.
Seek knowledge and insight to understand the nature of reality and your own mind.
Detach from material possessions, people, and outcomes, recognizing that clinging to these things leads to suffering.
Recognise that true happiness comes from within, rather than external sources or possessions.
Practice right conduct, speak truthfully and kindly, and engage in a livelihood that supports well-being.