May 11, 2025, 01:16 PM IST
Here is a list of eight lesser known Indian mango varieties that can give tough competition to the Alphonso.
This mango, originating in Andhra Pradesh, is known for its large size, smooth skin, and golden-yellow flesh. It boasts a sweet, aromatic flavor with a mild tang, making it a favorite among connoisseurs.
Grown in South India, this mango is known for its parrot-beak-like shape, earning it the name "Totapuri." It has a firm texture, mild sweetness, and is popular for pulping.
This mango is known for its large, round size and firm texture. It's bursting with sweetness and a mild tang.
A popular mango variety in South India, the Neelam has a unique shape, taste, and aroma. It ripens to a beautiful yellow-golden color and has a slightly acidic-sweet flavor.
This mango, mainly found in West Bengal and Bihar, is known for its longer shelf life, making it a popular choice for desserts and shakes.
Also known as the "Queen of Mangoes", Badami is a local name for the Alphonso mango. Its sweet, aromatic, and saffron-colored pulp is very popular.
This mango, grown in Andhra Pradesh, is considered a lesser-known and exclusive variety, prized by connoisseurs for its unique taste and regal origin.
A hybrid of Dasheri and Neelam, the Amrapali is a dwarf variety known for its sweet, pleasant flavor and suitability for high-density orchards.