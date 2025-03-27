Mar 27, 2025, 03:46 PM IST

8 laziest dog breeds that are couch potatoes 

Monica Singh

Here are dog breeds that are laziest of all and loves to stay at couch all the time and cuddle.

These family-friendly cuties fit the snoozing stereotype, alright. Bulldogs love nothing more than a good nap, but don't let their sleepiness rub off on you.

Bulldog

Their calm and patient disposition also makes the gentle giants a great "nanny dog" for kids.

Saint Bernard

Apartment dwellers always pick French Bulldogs for a reason. They rarely bark, hardly shed and enjoy a brisk walk around the block for exercise.

French Bulldog

Underneath all of that fur is a charming companion who is perfectly happy without a yard.

Pekingese

The big fluff-balls like relaxing indoors as much as they like being outside.

Bernese Mountain Dog

Chow Chows are devoted and bonded to their families. Their reserved and quiet nature actually earns frequent comparisons to cats. 

Chow Chow

Pug owners know that there's a lot of personality packed into those 15-odd pounds. The less-active pups may actually share some ancestral history with the Pekingese.

Pug

Another giant pooch, the Great Dane is calm, cool, and lazy. They don’t need much exercise who would much prefer dozing to dancing, and a catnap than chasing the cat.

Great Dane

