Mar 27, 2025, 03:46 PM IST
Here are dog breeds that are laziest of all and loves to stay at couch all the time and cuddle.
These family-friendly cuties fit the snoozing stereotype, alright. Bulldogs love nothing more than a good nap, but don't let their sleepiness rub off on you.
Their calm and patient disposition also makes the gentle giants a great "nanny dog" for kids.
Apartment dwellers always pick French Bulldogs for a reason. They rarely bark, hardly shed and enjoy a brisk walk around the block for exercise.
Underneath all of that fur is a charming companion who is perfectly happy without a yard.
The big fluff-balls like relaxing indoors as much as they like being outside.
Chow Chows are devoted and bonded to their families. Their reserved and quiet nature actually earns frequent comparisons to cats.
Pug owners know that there's a lot of personality packed into those 15-odd pounds. The less-active pups may actually share some ancestral history with the Pekingese.
Another giant pooch, the Great Dane is calm, cool, and lazy. They don’t need much exercise who would much prefer dozing to dancing, and a catnap than chasing the cat.