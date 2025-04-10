8 laziest cat breeds in the world

Apr 10, 2025, 01:32 PM IST
Here is a list of eight laziest cat breeds that are perfect couch partner for your slow-paced life.
These cats are known for their long, thick, silky fur and gentle, calm demeanor, often preferring to lounge around rather than play.
A large, heavy breed with a semi-long, silky coat, Ragdolls are known for their relaxed, quiet nature and low activity level.
A cross between a Persian and a Siamese, Himalayans are docile and sweet, content to lounge on the same level as people or even on the floor.
These cats are known for their easygoing disposition. They are cuddly and occasionally playful, but they know how to relax
While not as famously "lazy" as some other breeds, Maine Coons are known for their gentle and laid-back personalities, often content to spend time relaxing with their owners.
These cats are also known for their calm and relaxed nature, making them a good choice for those seeking a low-key companion.
This breed is a short-haired version of the Persian, inheriting the same calm and relaxed temperament.
These cats are known for their calm and gentle nature, often preferring to lounge around and spend time with their owners.