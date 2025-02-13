Feb 13, 2025, 08:53 AM IST

8 kid-friendly dog breeds in India

DNA WEB DESK

Choosing the right dog for a family with children requires careful consideration. Here are 8 dog breeds known for their kid-friendly nature that thrive in the Indian climate. 

Labrador Retriever: A popular choice, they are highly energetic and love to play, making them ideal for active families.

Golden Retriever: Renowned for their gentle and affectionate nature, Golden Retrievers are incredibly patient with children.

Poodle: Poodles come in various sizes, making them adaptable to different living situations.

Beagle: Beagles are cheerful and playful dogs with moderate energy levels and friendly nature makes them a good fit for families with young children.

Pug: Pugs are playful and affectionate dogs, they are adaptable to apartment living and enjoy spending time with their families.

Shih Tzus: They are friendly and affectionate which makes them ideal for kids. 

Cocker Spaniel: Cocker Spaniels are playful and energetic dogs that love to be around people. 

Saint Bernards: They are gentle, patient, and affectionate by nature perfect for kids. 

