8 kid-friendly dog breeds in India
Choosing the right dog for a family with children requires careful consideration. Here are 8 dog breeds known for their kid-friendly nature that thrive in the Indian climate.
Labrador Retriever: A popular choice, they are highly energetic and love to play, making them ideal for active families.
Golden Retriever: Renowned for their gentle and affectionate nature, Golden Retrievers are incredibly patient with children.
Poodle: Poodles come in various sizes, making them adaptable to different living situations.
Beagle: Beagles are cheerful and playful dogs with moderate energy levels and friendly nature makes them a good fit for families with young children.
Pug: Pugs are playful and affectionate dogs, they are adaptable to apartment living and enjoy spending time with their families.
Shih Tzus: They are friendly and affectionate which makes them ideal for kids.
Cocker Spaniel: Cocker Spaniels are playful and energetic dogs that love to be around people.
Saint Bernards: They are gentle, patient, and affectionate by nature perfect for kids.
