8 jawdropping images of Eagle Nebula captured by NASA

Feb 17, 2025, 07:15 PM IST
These majestic columns of cosmic dust and gas reside at the center of Messier 16, also known as the Eagle Nebula.
M16 refers to two separate astronomical objects: an emission nebula known as IC 4703 and an open star cluster called NGC 6611, both listed individually in astronomical catalogues.
The Eagle Nebula is a young open star cluster situated 7,000 light-years away from Earth, in the constellation Serpens.
The aptly named Pillars of Creation, showcased in this breathtaking Hubble image, are part of an active star-forming region within the nebula, concealing newborn stars within their delicate columns.
In the image, the blue hues symbolize oxygen, red signifies sulfur, and green represents a mix of nitrogen and hydrogen.
This image of the Eagle Nebula, captured by NASA's Spitzer Space Telescope, reveals the region's intricate network of turbulent clouds and newborn stars in infrared light.
The pillars are illuminated by the intense ultraviolet light from a cluster of young stars positioned just outside the frame.
Credit: NASA