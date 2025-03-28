8 jaw dropping images of Planetary nebulae shared by NASA

Mar 28, 2025, 07:40 PM IST
The breathtaking Butterfly Nebula, also known as NGC 6302, is a bipolar planetary nebula located in the Scorpius constellation.
The Cat's Eye Nebula is a planetary nebula in the Draco constellation, located approximately 3,262 light-years from Earth.
NASA captured a stunning image of NGC 6826, also known as Caldwell 15, a planetary nebula in the Cygnus constellation.
The Helix Nebula is a planetary nebula that appears like a bubble or an eye from Earth, but in reality, it is a trillion-mile-long tunnel of glowing gases.
The Engraved Hourglass Nebula is a young planetary nebula located in the southern constellation Musca.
M57, also known as the Ring Nebula, is a planetary nebula—the glowing remnant of a sun-like star. At its center lies a tiny white dot, the star’s hot core, known as a white dwarf.
A planetary nebula is a glowing, expanding shell of ionized gas created when a star, similar to our Sun, reaches the end of its life.
The Saturn Nebula, also known as NGC 7009 or Caldwell 55, is a planetary nebula located in the constellation Aquarius, approximately 1,400 light-years from Earth.
