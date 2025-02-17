8 Interesting facts about zebras

Feb 17, 2025, 01:05 PM IST
Zebras are much more than just a horse’s striped relative. Here are some amazing facts about what makes these gorgeous animals so special.
Every zebra has a unique stripe pattern! While zebras might look the same to us from a distance, there are actually variations in each zebra’s stripes. The reason for each zebra’s distinct stripes is still a mystery to scientists, but the most widely accepted theory is that stripes allow zebras to recognize one another.
Just like their horse relatives, zebras are able to sleep standing up by locking the joints in their knees. This helps them quickly awaken from a nap and escape from predators. However, when they need deep sleep, zebras often lay on their sides.
The plains zebra, the mountain zebra, and the Grévy’s zebra are the three types of zebras that are alive today. Grévy’s zebras are the largest, weighing up to 1,000 pounds. The plains zebras can weigh up to 850 pounds.
Like many animals with distinct patterns, zebras’ stripes help them camouflage themselves from predators, like lions. When zebras are in herds, their stripes help to obscure individual silhouettes, making it more difficult for predators to identify them.
At least six distinct vocalizations are used by plains zebras. Snorts signal contentment while a two-syllable cry warns the herd of approaching predators. Zebras stretch their faces forward and put their ears forward to meet each other. They push their ears to their skulls when feeling threatened.
These cool creatures are herbivores and spend most of their day eating grass, and sometimes leaves, shrubs twigs and bark, too. Their teeth are well adapted for grazing, with sharp incisors at the front of their mouth to bite the grass, and large molars at the back for crushing and grinding.
In Native American shamanism, the zebra is a symbol of balance, agility, clarity, and sureness of path.
Massive herds consisting of tens of thousands of zebra perform one of the world’s most awe-inspiring migrations across the Serengeti plains.