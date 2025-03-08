8 interesting facts about orange cats

Mar 8, 2025, 07:09 PM IST
Here are funny and interesting facts about the orange cats that will leave you amazed.
As much as we’d love to put them in a category all their own, orange cats don’t qualify as their own distinct breed. Instead, orange fur is just one coat variety found in a number of breeds, with shades ranging from creamy pastel to a sun-soaked tangerine.
Are orange tabby cats always male? No, but usually they are. Ginger cats are a “genetic unicorn of sorts” in that a sex-linked mutation causes their orange coat color.
One of the orange tabby cat fun facts is that, because all tabby cats carry the agouti gene, there has never been and never will be a solid orange female cat.
Black freckles on an already adorable orange kitty? It’s like sprinkles on top of the icing! These freckles will develop along the tabby’s face, notably around the gums, lips, or nose. They’re usually harmless, but any change in pigmentation should be checked out by your veterinarian.
An orange tabby cat’s personality will vary depending on their breed and early upbringing. Although we just learned that orange tabbies aren’t a breed, pet parents of orange tabbies agree that they exude larger-than-life personalities.
Orange cats are known to be talkers. According to Gary Weitzman, head veterinarian at the San Diego Humane Society, cat personalities are tied to coat colour-and orange cats are far and away the most talkative of the bunch!
A specific pigment called pheomelanin causes the orange coat colour. This is the same pigment that causes red hair in humans.
Marmalade cats tend to be slightly larger and taller than other cats. This is likely because most orange cats are males.