8 interesting facts about flamingos

Mar 12, 2025, 12:18 PM IST
Here are some interesting and fun facts about the pink coloured bird.
The word Flamingo comes from the Spanish and Latin word ‘flamenco’ which mean fire, it refers to the bright colours of the bird’s feathers.
Flamingo chicks are born grey when hatched, and they develop their pink colour over time.
Flamingos pink colour is obtained from its diet. Each flamingos’ shade of pink varies by species, with the Caribbean species a vivid pink and the Greater species a pale pink.
Fully grown flamingo male birds can grow in excess of 180cm tall – that’s the same as supermodel height of 5’11.
A typical lifespan for a flamingo bird in a zoo is an astonishing 60 years, with the longest lifespan recorded being a bird at an Australian Zoo, who lived to be 83.
Flamingos (like penguins) are monogamous birds. The females lay only a single egg each year, if anything happens to that egg which results in it no hatching, flamingos don’t typically lay a replacement which means it can often take several years for the flamingo population to grow.
A flock of flamingos are called a colony, regiment or flamboyance. These terms refer to any size flock of flamingos greater than two (who are simply known as a pair).
There are six flamingo species, including the Caribbean, lesser, greater, James's, Chilean, and Andean.