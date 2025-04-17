8 interesting facts about animals

Apr 17, 2025, 08:44 AM IST
Here are some interesting facts about animals that you probably didn't know about.
Octopuses have three hearts. Two pump blood to the gills for oxygenation, and the third circulates blood throughout the rest of the body.
Dolphins use unique whistles to identify each other, essentially using names.
Cows form strong bonds with each other and can become stressed when separated from their friends.
Honey can last for thousands of years without spoiling because of its low water content and high acidity, according to the Bored Teachers website.
Male seahorses develop a pouch that functions like a placenta, incubating the eggs until they hatch.
Slugs have four tiny "noses" located on their tentacles that they use to detect changes in the environment.
Giraffes can hum, a sound that is often heard at night.
Elephants use their trunks not only for smelling and breathing, but also to grab objects, dig, and even play.