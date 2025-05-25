8 insects that look deadly but are actually harmless

May 25, 2025, 09:52 AM IST
Here is a list of eight insects that look deadly but in reality, are actually harmless.
These flies mimic the appearance of wasps and bees, with similar black and yellow bands, and even mimic stinging behavior. However, they are harmless and beneficial to gardens, pollinating plants and preying on aphids.
These red-and-black spotted beetles are a symbol of good luck in some places and are known for their friendly behavior. They are beneficial insects that help control pests in gardens.
Dobsonflies have large mandibles and an alien appearance that can be intimidating, but they are harmless and do not bite unless provoked.
Despite their menacing name and spiked wheel-like back, wheel bugs are not dangerous to humans.
These insects are known for their delicate, lace-like wings and are beneficial to gardens, preying on aphids.
These insects are also known as "roly-poly" bugs and are harmless, feeding on decaying matter.
These bugs are known for their distinctive spiny shape and can be found in gardens.
While these bugs may emit a strong odor when disturbed, they are not dangerous to humans.