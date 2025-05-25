May 25, 2025, 09:52 AM IST

8 insects that look deadly but are actually harmless

Monica Singh

Here is a list of eight insects that look deadly but in reality, are actually harmless.

These flies mimic the appearance of wasps and bees, with similar black and yellow bands, and even mimic stinging behavior. However, they are harmless and beneficial to gardens, pollinating plants and preying on aphids.

Hoverflies

These red-and-black spotted beetles are a symbol of good luck in some places and are known for their friendly behavior. They are beneficial insects that help control pests in gardens.

Ladybugs

Dobsonflies have large mandibles and an alien appearance that can be intimidating, but they are harmless and do not bite unless provoked.

Dobsonflies

Despite their menacing name and spiked wheel-like back, wheel bugs are not dangerous to humans.

Wheel Bugs

These insects are known for their delicate, lace-like wings and are beneficial to gardens, preying on aphids.

Lacewings

These insects are also known as "roly-poly" bugs and are harmless, feeding on decaying matter.

Pillbugs

These bugs are known for their distinctive spiny shape and can be found in gardens.

Spined Soldier Bugs

While these bugs may emit a strong odor when disturbed, they are not dangerous to humans.

Brown Marmorated Stink Bugs

