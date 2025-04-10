Apr 10, 2025, 01:36 PM IST

8 insect repellent plants you must have at home

Monica Singh

Here is a list of eight insect repellent plants you must have at home to keep insect at bay.

Citronella is one of the most well-known natural insect repellents. The Citronella Odomos Plant is an excellent alternative to harmful chemical sprays.

Citronella Odomos Plant

Catnip, also known as Nepeta, is a great plant for repelling insects. It’s especially effective against mosquitoes.

Catnip Plant

If you love spending time outdoors, especially in the evenings, rosemary is an essential plant to have.

Rosemary Plant

Mint is a fast-growing herb that’s perfect for keeping insects away. Its refreshing aroma works wonders in repelling mosquitoes and other pests.

Common Mint Plant or Pudina

Geraniums are not only beautiful but also highly effective in repelling mosquitoes and other insects.

Geranium Plant

Known for their vibrant yellow flowers, African Marigolds are not only beautiful but also highly effective at repelling mosquitoes and other insects.

African Marigold

Basil is not only a culinary herb but also an effective insect repellent. Its strong aroma helps to keep mosquitoes and other pests away.

Basil

Origanum Majorana, also known as sweet marjoram, is an herb with a refreshing aroma that repels insects.

Origanum Majorana

