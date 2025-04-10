8 insect repellent plants you must have at home

Apr 10, 2025, 01:36 PM IST
Here is a list of eight insect repellent plants you must have at home to keep insect at bay.
Citronella is one of the most well-known natural insect repellents. The Citronella Odomos Plant is an excellent alternative to harmful chemical sprays.
Catnip, also known as Nepeta, is a great plant for repelling insects. It’s especially effective against mosquitoes.
If you love spending time outdoors, especially in the evenings, rosemary is an essential plant to have.
Mint is a fast-growing herb that’s perfect for keeping insects away. Its refreshing aroma works wonders in repelling mosquitoes and other pests.
Geraniums are not only beautiful but also highly effective in repelling mosquitoes and other insects.
Known for their vibrant yellow flowers, African Marigolds are not only beautiful but also highly effective at repelling mosquitoes and other insects.
Basil is not only a culinary herb but also an effective insect repellent. Its strong aroma helps to keep mosquitoes and other pests away.
Origanum Majorana, also known as sweet marjoram, is an herb with a refreshing aroma that repels insects.