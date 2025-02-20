Feb 20, 2025, 11:24 AM IST

8 incredible facts about sharks 

Monica Singh

Here are some of the most amazing and jaw dropping about the sharks.

There are more than 1,000 recorded shark and ray species in our oceans, and according to the IUCN Red List’s reporting, nearly 40% of those species are threatened with extinction due to environmental impacts such as overfishing, bycatch, habitat loss, and climate change.

Pop culture has trained us to fear sharks, but in reality, sharks are less dangerous than a falling coconut. That’s right! Falling coconuts kill 30 times more humans annually than sharks – it sounds nutty, but it’s true!

Coconuts are more dangerous than sharks

Sharks are known for their pearly whites, but did you know that a shark can shed more than 30,000 teeth over its lifespan? Unlike humans, who have a single set of 32 permanent teeth, when a shark loses a tooth, another one will quickly take its place to ensure that these apex predators are always prepared for their next meal.

Sharks can lose more than 30,000 teeth in a lifetime

Dentists recommend fluoride to help protect our teeth from cavities, but sharks never have to worry about brushing their teeth! This is because the surfaces of their teeth are coated in fluoride, keeping them safe from decay.

Sharks can’t get cavities

Sharks may look sleek and smooth, but their skin is actually made up of tiny v-shaped scales, also called dermal denticles, which are made of an inner pulp cavity and an outside layer of dentine, an enamel-like material (just like our teeth).

Shark skin is more like teeth than fish scales

Sharks are one of the rare animals that, depending on the species, can give live birth, lay eggs, or a combination of both. 

Depending on the species, sharks can give birth in three different ways!

Despite the soundtracks that follow sharks in the movies, sharks are silent creatures. This is because sharks don’t have vocal cords, making them unable to make noise like other marine animals such as dolphins, whales, or seals.

Sharks don’t have vocal chords

While a female sand tiger shark is pregnant, the two largest shark pups inside her womb will consume their fellow unborn siblings. This practice, also known as intrauterine cannibalism, might seem extreme, but it helps ensure that only the strongest shark pups survive. 

Sand Tiger Pups Eat Their Siblings In The Womb

